CVCC Respiratory Therapy program to hold open house
HICKORY" - Catawba Valley Community College’s Respiratory Therapy program will celebrate National Respiratory Care Week with an open house and recruiting event at the college’s ValleySim Hospital from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
Respiratory therapists are the key clinicians responsible for delivering hands-on care to those with asthma, COPD, and other chronic and acute respiratory conditions. They work with critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation in intensive care units, and work closely with physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals to ensure patients receive safe and effective care.
The open house is an opportunity for high school seniors, their parents and career-changing adults to explore the classrooms and hands-on learning opportunities provided at the college. Students and faculty members will demonstrate the various duties of a therapist and will be available to answer questions about the profession, regional employment options and salary ranges.
The college has had a 100% graduate employment rate for 25 years.
Sponsored every year by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), Respiratory Care Week turns the spotlight on respiratory therapists the last week of October.
For more information, contact Jason Elder at jelder@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000 ext. 4083.
