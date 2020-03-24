Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) announced that their spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed.

“The tentative plan is to hold these ceremonies on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2020 as we continue to monitor the situation for COVID-19,” Cody Dalton, CVCC Public Information officer, said.

The ceremonies were originally scheduled on May 8 for School of Academics and Educational Opportunities and May 9 for School of Workforce Development and Arts and for School of Health and Public Service.

“We are actively emailing every graduate who has applied. Our campus store will receive caps and gowns in early July,” Dalton added.

CVCC registration for summer 2020 classes will begin on Monday for currently enrolled students.

