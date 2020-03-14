The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of West Caldwell standout Anthony Isbell.
The 6-foot, 165-pound guard averaged 21.7 points, 3.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game this past season for the Warriors, helping lead them to a 22-5 overall record, an 11-3 mark in Northwestern Foothills Athletic 2A games and an appearance in the 2A state playoffs.
Isbell was named first team all-conference and was also the Most Valuable Player of the Chick-Fil-A Shootout hosted by West Caldwell — all while maintaining a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom.
Isbell joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its season with a 22-9 overall record and a 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.
CVCC, which closed 2019-20 on a seven-game win streak, also finished second in the conference standings and was only one of two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.