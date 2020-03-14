Anthony Isbell

West Caldwell's Anthony Isbell recently signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Catawba Valley Community College next season. Pictured, from left, are Roslyn Isbell, ShaMaria Hayes, Anthony Isbell, Azyah Isbell and T.J. Isbell.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of West Caldwell standout Anthony Isbell.

The 6-foot, 165-pound guard averaged 21.7 points, 3.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game this past season for the Warriors, helping lead them to a 22-5 overall record, an 11-3 mark in Northwestern Foothills Athletic 2A games and an appearance in the 2A state playoffs.

Isbell was named first team all-conference and was also the Most Valuable Player of the Chick-Fil-A Shootout hosted by West Caldwell — all while maintaining a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom.

Isbell joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its season with a 22-9 overall record and a 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.

CVCC, which closed 2019-20 on a seven-game win streak, also finished second in the conference standings and was only one of two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.

