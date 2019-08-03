Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center received a $750,000 grant from Economic Development Administration’s i6 Challenge grant.
The grant will help fund work in bio-textiles, military applications, wearable textiles, industrial hemp fiber re-introduction, eco-friendly sustainable products and other textile items, the Economic Development Administration website said.
“The Economic Development Administration i6 Challenge Grant is helping us expand our capacity to support more clients,” Mary Reynolds, public information officer for Catawba Valley Community College, said. “It’s all about helping people launch or expand their business and create more jobs.”
With the grant, a large 3D printer, laser engraver, metal-working tools, 3D scanner, direct-to-garment printer, two specialized knitting machines for shoe uppers and medical devices will be purchased, according to Dan St. Louis, director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center. This will help the center perform and develop tests for new products developed by entrepreneurs.
The equipment will be purchased between July and January each year. St. Louis said this is because some equipment will need to be built and may take some time to arrive at the school.
St. Louis said the grant will also allow them to expand their outreach through the internet and travel to trade shows and meetings with manufacturers, partners and schools.
Much of what the Manufacturing Solutions Center focuses on is testing company products and working with businesses to provide their partners with more services, according to St. Louis.
“The Manufacturing Solutions Center is a one-stop shop for inventors and designers who need help getting their ideas through production and into consumers’ hands, plus an incubator,” Reynolds said.