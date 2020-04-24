Despite the limitations caused by COVID-19, members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team are still attempting to compete this spring — this time through a virtual platform.
Red Hawk anglers are currently participating in the 2020 Auburn University April CPR tournament, which started on April 10 and continues through April 30.
CVCC anglers are competing in five separate divisions, including longest single bass (largemouth, smallmouth or spotted), lunker largemouth, lunker smallmouth, lunker spotted bass and lunker redfish.
Prizes are awarded to the top five longest bass caught over the course of the month by each registered angler.
Each fish caught is submitted through the Fishing Chaos app, and the angler must log accurately his catch, including taking pictures and measuring it.
“It's great to see anglers coming up with ways to continue to compete during this COVID-19 ordeal,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “The Auburn Fishing Team set up this virtual tournament and reached out to the fishing community to come up with some terrific prizes. I'm definitely impressed with their ingenuity. The entire team has taken advantage of our current situation by getting on the water every chance they get while adhering to all social distancing guidelines, of course.”
CVCC freshman Adam Seagle, who currently ranks fourth in the spotted bass category with a 19-inch catch, said this month-long tournament is not only a great opportunity, but also an escape from the current climate caused by the pandemic.
"During these hard times, it's still great that teams like Auburn University are putting on tournaments like this,” Seagle said. “It's awesome seeing CVCC compete with other DI (Division I) colleges.”
Seagle mentioned the tournament to Mayo last week, prompting her to urge her Red Hawk anglers to register for this unique event.
Another Red Hawk angler — Caleb Lonca — is currently ranked eighth in the spotted bass category with his 17.5-inch catch.
Lonca said the Auburn tournament gives himself and his teammates the chance to prove themselves against larger schools and extremely talented competition.
"With most of our tournaments either canceled or postponed, the only way to compete with other people is through online tournaments like the one Auburn University is hosting,” Lonca said. “Being able to compete with Division I schools when we are at the junior college level college is something special. It is something the entire team never takes for granted. Having coaches and teammates take part in these tournaments means a lot. Not only does it get our school's name out there, but it represents who we are as a community and college and most importantly — a CVCC Red Hawk."
For updates on the Auburn University April CPR tournament, visit app.fishingchaos.com.
