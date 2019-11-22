Two women who were involved in a high-speed police chase on Wednesday were also arrested on drug charges.
Jamaya Simone Marshall, 24, of Charlotte and Millyeah Tessayn Allen, 21, of Charlotte were approached by police as they were arguing at the Catawba County Justice Center, according to Newton Police Officer B.J. Williams.
Williams said the duo saw the police, jumped in a car and sped away.
Marshall was driving the vehicle, according to Maj. Timothy Hayes of the Newton Police Department.
The two led Newton police officers on a high-speed chase to Startown Road near Startown Elementary School. Williams said the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.
Despite the chase ending in the car rolling three times into a field, both women walked away free of serious injury.
Both were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for their injuries and released to the Newton Police Department the same day, according to Hayes.
Hayes said drugs were found in the vehicle.
Marshall was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and resisting a public officer, according to the Catawba County “Who’s in Jail” website.
Allen was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Catawba County EMS workers and Newton firefighters responded to the wreck scene.
