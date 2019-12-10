A Hickory man has died following a shooting that took place Monday afternoon, according to a Hickory Police Department press release.
Hickory police say the shooting was related to a domestic situation. There have been no charges filed but police say "all parties have been identified."
Hickory Police officers responded to a call at approximately 4:33 p.m. at 806 1st Street SE in reference to a man shot and lying in a field behind the address, according to the release.
Officers found Jonathan Ian Credle, 30, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.
Deputy Police Chief Reed Baer said Monday that investigators are still trying to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator A. Horton at 828-261-2686 or ahorton@hickorync.gov.
