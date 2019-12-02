While responding to a stabbing at a Hickory home, a Hickory Police officer was assaulted. He left the residence with a broken leg.
Officers were dispatched to a Hickory residence on 14th Street Circle NE in reference to a stabbing on Monday morning.
On arrival, officers found one woman injured, according to Maj. Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The woman’s teenage child was taken into custody by juvenile services in reference to the assault, according to Chrystal Dieter, a spokesperson for the police department.
As officers were securing the scene, the juvenile’s father assaulted an officer breaking the officer’s lower leg, Baer said.
Richard Keith Johnson, 57, of Hickory was arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest report. He was also charged with resisting a public officer.
Johnson’s bond was set at $6,000.
Baer said the injured officer has since been released from the hospital. Police did not release the name of the officer who was assaulted.
Catawba County EMS workers also responded to the scene of a stabbing.
