Two men were injured during a shooting on Fifth Street SE in Hickory.
Deputy Chief of Police Reed Baer said the injuries are not life-threatening. One person was transported to an area hospital.
Kevin Hinds said he was sitting on his porch when the window of a neighboring home was blown out by what he believes was a gunshot.
Hinds said he called 911.
