Edgar Guzman.jpg

Guzman

A Saturday night license check on Springs Road in Hickory led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.

Edgar Guadelupe Mejia Guzman and Sierra Alexis Locklear are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office notes methamphetamine, cocaine, narcotics paraphernalia and $4,000 in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

Guzman and Locklear were each issued $50,000 secured bonds as a condition of their release.

Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol took part in the traffic stop and arrests.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments