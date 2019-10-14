Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds late Sunday night on White Tail Circle in Conover.
Brandi Rodriguez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24, were found in the home. Brandi and Jessie are mother and son, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalo Salinas-Cisheros, 24, was arrested at the residence and charged with two counts of murder, the release stated. He was not issued a bond.
