Two people were charged with misdemeanor child abuse after a child was found alone in a car last week, according to the Hickory Police Department.
The child was discovered in a vehicle outside KedPlasma in Hickory at 1040 2nd Street NE around midday on Friday.
Haley Leann Hargus, 25, of Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse. There was also an outstanding felony warrant out for her arrest. She was issued a $4,500 secured bond, according to an arrest report.
According to Hickory police, Brandon Dale Walker, 34, of Granite Falls, was also charged in relation to this incident. He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was issued a $2,500 secured bond, according to an arrest report.
The pair was arrested shortly after 2 p.m., according to the arrest reports. They are set to have their first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Aug. 5.
Due to the victim being a juvenile, Hickory police declined to share the age, gender or condition of the child.