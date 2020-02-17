This story was updated at 10:40 on Feb. 17.
The Caldwell Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat directed at Hudson Middle School, according to Capt. Aaron Barlowe with the sheriff's office.
According to a press release from Caldwell County Schools, the threatening comments were made from a social media account Monday around midnight. The comments have been identified as being from an out-of-state source.
The investigation continues, however, law enforcement reported that there is no imminent danger to any student and the messages do not appear to be a credible threat, the release stated.
Students were off Monday for a Professional Development Day for faculty and staff throughout the school district. Students will return to school tomorrow where additional law enforcement presence may be seen on and around school campuses for increased security, according to the release.
Parents have been notified of the investigation, and the school district encouraged students to report any disturbing or dangerous messages that are seen online.
The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Hudson Police Department in this investigation.
