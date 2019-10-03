Lorraine Waters, owner of tent number 11, found out about the Balls Creek Campground fire on the night it started after seeing a post online. She immediately made her way to the camp.
“I was there from 10 (p.m.) ‘til about 2 (a.m.) after they had the fire under control," she said.
Seeing the fire with her own eyes, Waters knew her tent was close. “I saw where the fire was and thought it may have been lost, but you know you have to see it for yourself.”
The next day, she confirmed that it was one of 40 tents that burned.
Waters searched through the remains of her tent on Thursday. From the ashes, Waters pulled a cast iron pan. “My husband bought it from an antique store, I think 15 years ago,” she said.
During the annual two-week-long camp meeting, Waters said she opened up her tent to guests. She said 10 people shared her tent this year.
Martha Brown, owner of tent number 15, was classmates with Waters and said they graduated together from Bandys High School in 1972.
Brown said her tent was spared in the fire, but she felt heartbroken for those that lost their tents. “The whole fire is just heartbreaking for the whole community,” she said.
Most of the tents at Balls Creek Campground are wooden structures. They have electricity and water, but most have no bathrooms or windows, according to Waters. She explained the camp has a rustic look and she preferred it that way.
Waters said she hopes to rebuild her cabin and wants to keep the rustic look it had before.
A service of prayer and reflection will be held at the arbor in the center of Balls Creek Campground on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. Recil Wright, chairman of the Balls Creek Campground board of trustees, said this will be a time to reflect on the fire and the damages.
Pastors from Catawba County were invited to lead the service and firefighters who helped during the night of the fire are also invited.
This event is open to the public.
