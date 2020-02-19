The fire that destroyed 40 tents or cabins at Balls Creek Campground in September 2019 was intentionally set but the motive behind the fire remains unclear.
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said he could not be certain if someone aimed to burn down the tents or not. “It’s hard to say what the intent was,” he said.
Brown said as of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office has not identified suspects or persons of interest. Students from both Bandys and Maiden high schools were questioned about the fire in October. The students were not charged or cleared.
“It’s not an absolute, but we don’t have any reason to believe they were involved in any way,” Brown said.
Capt. Aaron Turk said possible charges in this case include burning of churches/other religious buildings and burning of buildings, both of which are felony charges.
Turk said deputies checked with businesses and homes in the area and recovered some security footage. None of the footage led to a suspect.
“We’ve been working tirelessly from day one and will continue to work tirelessly on it,” Brown said. “This will still remain one of our top priorities.”
The 2019 fire burned 40 tents, or cabins, and damaged nine others before it was brought under control four hours after firefighters were called to the scene.
Five cans of evidence from the scene were sent off for testing at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Crime Lab in Atlanta. Nearly five months after the fire, the results from the tests determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to a press release from the Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy.
The campground opened in 1853 and hosts a two-week-long Christian revival every August. The property contained 295 structures before the fire, according to previous HDR reports.
Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and United States Department of Justice – ATF, have been and will continue investigating the fire, the release from Yaussy stated.
The task force is seeking information, leads and pictures or video from the area the evening of Sept. 29, 2019. Anyone with information related to this ongoing criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
“We want our community and citizens out here to share information with us,” Brown said. “Any information that they may have that would give us leads or information as to who may be responsible for this.”
This article was updated at 4:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
