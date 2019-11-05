IMG_8475.jpg

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Monday night on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty/WSOC-TV

The condition of the 19-year-old female shot in the face Monday night on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory has been changed to critical.

Listen to the 911 call below.

911 call for 19th Ave SW incident

The woman was taken to a Charlotte hospital Monday night, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and is in custody, the release said.

