The condition of the 19-year-old female shot in the face Monday night on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory has been changed to critical.
Listen to the 911 call below.
The woman was taken to a Charlotte hospital Monday night, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
A 15-year-old male was arrested and is in custody, the release said.
This story was updated at 10:37 a.m.
