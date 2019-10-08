A weapon was recently found on the South Newton Elementary School Campus, according to a Newton Police Department incident report.
The incident was reported to police at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, a folding knife was discovered.
Sylvia White, executive director of auxiliary services at Newton-Conover City Schools, said the school district received a tip Monday morning of a weapon at the school. “We take everything seriously,” White said.
Administration immediately began a threat assessment and the school was searched.
White said the knife was located with a student during the search and it was determined there was no immediate threat to other students. The school did not place the school on lock-in during the search.
White said parents of students involved were notified of the incident.
