The person injured in a stabbing Monday in Hickory is expected to recover, authorities said.
Police Chief Thurman Whisnant did say a juvenile was involved in the situation.
Hickory police officers responded Monday morning to reports of a stabbing on 14th Street Circle NE. Catawba County EMS workers were also at the scene.
One Hickory officer was treated at the scene for what Whisnant said was a twisted ankle.
