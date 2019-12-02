IMG_1326.jpg
ROBERT C. REED?HICKORY DAILY RECORD

The person injured in a stabbing Monday in Hickory is expected to recover, authorities said.

Police Chief Thurman Whisnant did say a juvenile was involved in the situation.

Hickory police officers responded Monday morning to reports of a stabbing on 14th Street Circle NE. Catawba County EMS workers were also at the scene.

One Hickory officer was treated at the scene for what Whisnant said was a twisted ankle.

