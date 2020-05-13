A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in his home.
Randall Kent Brank, 24, of 3170 Piney Road, Morganton, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, damage to personal property and communicating threats.
A release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 3170 Piney Road for a welfare check of the girlfriend. Deputies were notified she was possibly being held against her will with a gun or knife by her boyfriend, the release said.
The release said when deputies arrived, they tried to make contact with both Brank and the girlfriend, but were unsuccessful. Brank's mother, who lives on the property, also attempted to talk to Brank. After about an hour, Brank and the girlfriend came out of the front door of the home, the release said.
Brank was detained and upon further investigation, deputies confirmed the girlfriend had been held against her will at gunpoint and had been threatened to remain quiet, the release said. The girlfriend had visible marks form an assault, it said.
The release said deputies found a .40-calbur handgun hidden in a closet. Brank was arrested, taken before the magistrate and served with the charges and placed in the Burke County Jail, the release said.
He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a 48-hour hold and had his first court date for the charges on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.