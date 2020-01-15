This story was updated at noon to correct the name of the driver of the vehicle.
A South Carolina man led state troopers on a two-county chase Wednesday morning that ended in Hickory when the vehicle crashed on Interstate 40 between exits 123 and 125, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.
Roger Desmond Burns III, 28, of Fort Mill was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Swagger said he is still gathering information on the case but initial reports are that Burns fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Burke County.
He then traveled Interstate 40 into Catawba County. Troopers were eventually able to force the Burn's vehicle into the median twice before it crashed. Swagger noted the Burn's vehicle struck a passenger vehicle in Catawba County, as well.
When the vehicle stopped, Swagger said Burris jumped the interstate railing and fled on foot. Troopers gave chase and arrested him on Hwy. 70 in Hickory.
Charges are pending in the case.
