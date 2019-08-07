A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the police vehicle break-ins that occurred from July 29-Aug. 4 was announced in a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Charlotte Field Division. The incidents occurred in Caldwell, Catawba and Burke counties.
According to the release, the crimes are being investigated by the ATF, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Hickory Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The reward comes after vehicles of Hickory Police officers were targeted for theft this past weekend.
A Barnes Precision Machine rifle, a shirt and pants with the Hickory Police Department insignia, a bulletproof vest, a drone, ammunition in the weapon, and hearing protection were stolen from a Hickory police vehicle parked in Caldwell County. Another Hickory patrol car had four AR-15 magazines stolen out of it in Long View, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477, email information to ATFTips@atf.gov or visit the ATF website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips .
Tips may be submitted anonymously using the “ReportIt” app or by visiting www.reportit.com , according to the release. Information may also be sent to the Hickory Police Department at (828) 261-2625.
ATF along with our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe, and that those who commit violent crimes such as this are held accountable, the release said.