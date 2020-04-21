IMG_1546.jpg

Members of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office confer outside a home on Old Catawba Road.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

A suspect is in custody following an exchange of gunfire Tuesday morning on Old Catawba Road.

Lt. Anthony Stafford of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured when deputes responded to a call that at least one gunshot was fired into a home on the 4800 block of Old Catawba Road.

This story will be updated.

