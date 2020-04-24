Few details were made public Friday afternoon about the death of a man in Caldwell County at the hands of a deputy sheriff.
A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office does not list the name of the officer or what led to the death of Timothy Darryl Sides Jr., 28.
Here is what the release does say:
At 10 a.m., on Friday a deputy with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person call on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. The responding deputy encountered Sides in the road and a confrontation ensued that resulted in the death of Timothy Sides.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The body camera footage has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation has revealed that Sides was in possession of a hand gun.
The deputy was not injured. The deputy will be on paid administrative leave pending review by the local District Attorney’s Office.
