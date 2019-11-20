Police say two men in Halloween masks tied up a family and shot the owner of a business and his friend Tuesday in Hickory.
Around 8 p.m, police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue Place SW in Hickory. Officers found Jasmine Nicole Rhyne, 26, and a child tied up, according to Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department. Neither was injured.
Rhyne informed police two men had kidnapped her boyfriend, George Charles Wright, 37, and taken him to his business, Premium Boutique, a hair salon/recording studio on First Avenue SE in Hickory, Young said.
The business is about five minutes from the residence.
Adrian Johnson Jr., 31, was at Premium Boutique recording music when the two men arrived with Wright. The two men attempted to rob the business and at one point shot Johnson and Wright, Young said.
Kevin Hinds, a witness of the shooting, said he was sitting on his porch across the street when the window of the business was smashed.
One of the men attempted to escape by smashing the window with a chair, Young said.
Hinds said he called 911.
Johnson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Young said. Wright was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition.
The two wanted men escaped from the scene in a 2016 burgundy Kia Optima. The two men were described as both being black, one was heavyset and both were wearing Halloween masks during the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
