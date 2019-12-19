Law officers in Caldwell County are searching for a man who shot at several law enforcement officers during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Hudson Police pulled over Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon, 28, of Lenoir, at the intersection of Optimist Avenue and Main Street in Hudson around 4 a.m., Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were there as backup, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Witherspoon had a gun and ran from the officers on foot after being pulled over, the release said. He then shot several times at the officers. None were hit.

Witherspoon is wanted on three counts of attempting to shoot and kill three law enforcement officers, the release from the sheriff’s office said. He is also wanted for kidnapping, assault on a female, an update from Caldwell County Emergency Services said.

Law officers from several agencies are still searching for Witherspoon in Hudson and surrounding areas, and he is considered armed and dangerous. Witherspoon was last seen wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt, camouflage pants and a blue plaid jacket.

Some roads are being closed as law enforcement officers search, but the search area is constantly evolving, Counts said.

Caldwell County Emergency Services asks that residents remain vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300, or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1526. Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are each offering $1,000 for information leading to Witherspoon’s arrest.

