A Hickory man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of the CVS pharmacy on Springs Road shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Lester Diontae Lackey, 29, is charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and speeding to elude arrest, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.
Lackey is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond, according to the release.
This is how police say the arrest unfolded:
A male suspect displayed a firearm demanding money from the register. Officers discovered that the suspect was driving a red Ford Mustang with Georgia plates. The suspect vehicle was located and fled from officers.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted Hickory officers in the chase that ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle near the Hickory Regional Airport, the release stated.
No one was injured during the robbery or vehicle chase.
Anyone with information reference this case is asked to contact Inv. Carlos De Los Santos at the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or (828) 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov
