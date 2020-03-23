Hickory Police collected evidence from a vehicle Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy on Springs Road earlier in the day.
Evidence was collected after police were reportedly involved in a car chase with a person of interest in connection to the robbery.
Deputy Chief of Police Reed Baer said law officers are seeking a single suspect in the case, in the Hickory Daily Record's initial report on the case.
Baer said the suspect produced a weapon during the robbery.
We will update as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.