Hickory Police collected evidence from a vehicle Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy on Springs Road earlier in the day.

Evidence was collected after police were reportedly involved in a car chase with a person of interest in connection to the robbery.

Deputy Chief of Police Reed Baer said law officers are seeking a single suspect in the case, in the Hickory Daily Record's initial report on the case.

Baer said the suspect produced a weapon during the robbery.

