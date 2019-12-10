A 3-year-old is safe today after the car she was riding in was stolen as her father paid for fuel at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. Hwy. 70 SW in Hickory.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, officers spoke to the father of the child who said he pumped gas into a 2017 Honda Accord that he was driving.

As he walked over to the cashier to pay for his gas, a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta pulled beside his car, according to a Hickory Police Department press release.

A person wearing a hooded shirt with the hood pulled up exited the passenger side of the Volkswagen and jumped into the driver’s seat of the Honda Accord. The suspect stole the victim’s vehicle with his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat of the vehicle, according to the release.

The vehicle was found at approximately 10:16 p.m. in the 400 block of 33rd Avenue SW by a Long View Police officer. The 3-year-old child was found unharmed inside the abandoned vehicle, according to the release.

20191211_hdr_news_child_p1

The suspect is seen in this surveillance photo getting into the driver side of the victim's 2017 Honda Accord.

Hickory Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as light-skinned and wearing a light-colored hoodie and bandanna. The suspect’s race and sex are unknown at this time, according to the press release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator J. Truesdell directly at 828-261-2636 or jtruesdell@hickorync.gov.

