Police seized drugs and weapons from a home in Lenoir.

Lenoir police responded to an overdose on Spruce Street in Lenoir Monday, according to a release from the City of Lenoir Police, which eventually led officers to confiscate drugs and weapons.

Crystal Cheri Mooney

At the scene, officers located Crystal Mooney, who was unresponsive, in the basement.

Mooney was gray, not breathing and officers were unable to find a pulse, according to the release. Officers gave her a dose of Narcan Nasal Spray as Mooney was suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers were soon able to locate a pulse, and Mooney started breathing.

Mooney was transported to Caldwell UNC and later discharged.

Lance William Mooney
William Gary Mooney

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and that search uncovered 1,070 grams of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl mixture valued at $642,000, according to the release. A Colt M-4 rifle, an Interarms .45 caliber pistol and $2,275 in cash were also found.

Lance Mooney, Crystal Mooney and William Mooney were all arrested and charged.

Lance Mooney was arrested on one count of felony trafficking in cocaine, one count of felony trafficking in opium/heroin and one count felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of controlled substance. He received a $1 million secured bond.

Crystal Mooney was arrested after she was released from the hospital and charged with one count of felony trafficking in cocaine and one count of felony trafficking in opium/heroin. She received a $1 million secured bond.

William Mooney was arrested for one count of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer when he attempted to come into the crime scene. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on a government official when he kicked one of the officers during the arrest, according to the release. William Mooney received a $3,000 secured bond.

