THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED:
One person suffered serious injuries following a shooting on South Center Street shortly after 5 p.m. today. That person was transported to an area hospital.
The shooting occurred in the vicinity of the Hickory Public Housing Authority but police have not been able to pinpoint an exact location yet or a suspect in the case, according to Deputy Chief of Police Reed Baer.
He noted police are still investigating.
