A man charged in a shooting Monday was scheduled to be in Catawba County Court Tuesday where he still faces two murder counts from 2017.
Daniel Jeremiah Minton, 22, of Lenoir was charged in a Monday shooting in Lenoir that left one injured. District Attorney Scott Reilly said Minton was supposed to be in Catawba County Court on Tuesday.
Minton is charged in the August 2017 deaths of Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover, and Janarion Kaverio Knox, 20, of Hickory. The two died at Ridgecrest Apartments from gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article
Three suspects, including Minton, were arrested and charged Monday after a man was injured in a shooting at a Lenoir residence. Police found Kashton Javon Harshaw, 26, of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshots to his lower extremities, according to a press release from the Lenoir Police Department.
Harshaw was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and later transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Witness statements gathered at the scene led to three arrests related to the shooting, according to the release.
Minton was charged with four counts of felony discharging a firearm or barreled weapon into an occupied dwelling. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.
Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said the department is currently talking to the North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to have Minton’s bond revoked. Whisnant said they had not heard a response on the matter as of Tuesday.
Derek Dusean Davis, Jr., 21, of Lenoir was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.
Jonathan David Minton, 24, of Lenoir was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm and was given a $3,000 secured bond.
How is a man charged with two murders out on bond?
Daniel Jeremiah Minton was not issued a bond during his first appearance in court in September 2017 but was later issued and posted a $500,000 bond in November that same year, according to Catawba County court documents.
In the spring of 2019, Minton’s case was placed in the hands of the state Attorney General’s office due to a conflict with the current District Attorney Scott Reilly, according to Reilly.
When Reilly was asked his opinion on Minton being issued the bond in 2017, he said he didn’t have an opinion because of his lack of involvement in the case.
The investigation is ongoing in the Monday Lenoir shooting. Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Lenoir/Caldwell Count Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
