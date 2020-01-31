Hickory Police Officer Jennifer Lankas had no plans to adopt a third pet. That changed this week when she was called to rescue a puppy from a dumpster.
“When I found her, I couldn’t let anyone else have her,” Lankas said. “I fell in love with her instantly.”
Lankas was on patrol early Wednesday morning when she got the call that a dog had been thrown in a dumpster on 12th Street Place NE.
“Everyone knows that when there is a dog call, I’m going to be there,” Lankas said.
Lankas said she was prepared for the worst, but what she found was a scared pup with a minor cut on her paw. “Once I found her, she was shaking really bad,” Lankas said. “Eventually, she wouldn’t leave my side.”
The puppy made her way to the Humane Society of Catawba County in Newton, where she was cared for. Lankas said she stayed in contact with the Humane Society to ensure the adoption. “I called my sergeant and I told him, ‘Can you immediately put my name down so no one takes her?” Lankas said.
Lankas arrived at the shelter Thursday afternoon to collect the pit bull-mix. The dog now has a new home and a new name: Carli.
Lankas has two other dogs at home. “She’s going to be in a safe home, that’s for sure,” Lankas said. “I won’t have to worry about her.”
Lankas said she thought about becoming a K-9 officer, but decided it just wasn’t for her. “I’m too much of a lover,” she said.
Lankas took a day off Thursday so she could spend the afternoon with Carli.
The former owner of the dog, Phillip Eugene Christopher, 48, of Hickory, is charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to a Hickory Police arrest report.
