When Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown took office last year, he says he saw a need for a street crimes unit flexible enough take on different tasks and assist with any police situation.
In January, the Special Enforcement Group (SEG) was formed. Brown talked Thursday about the success of the group.
Brown said this new unit is supervised by the narcotics division and works across other divisions in his office.
Sgt. Walter Meyer of the sheriff’s office is part of SEG. He works alongside three other deputies and a K9: Cpl. Dustin Ladd, Deputy Casey Day, Deputy Daniel Ikerd and K9 Thor.
“The officers on the team were pulled from patrol,” Meyer said. “It’s a hybrid unit where we can work alongside investigations with Capt. (Aaron) Turk or alongside with patrol.”
The Special Enforcement Group also works with police agencies across Catawba County. “It’s about working with these other agencies and using their resources … so that we could better utilize our resources,” Brown said.
“Since the group’s inception in January of this year, we’ve made 67 felony drug arrests, located 62 wanted persons and recovered nearly $60,000 in stolen property,” Meyer said.
“Just this week we assisted Newton Police Department with a search warrant,” Meyer said. “Sometimes (departments) don’t have the manpower to conduct an investigation or to do a search warrant so we were able to take four guys … and now they’ve got more officers to help them with the investigation.”
Brown said he had a similar team while serving with the Newton Police Department.
This team was flexible and mobile that could be sent anywhere they were needed. “They could work traffic. They could work break-ins, drugs. Whatever the issue was, that’s what they did,” Brown said. “And that’s what I wanted to bring to the sheriff’s office.
“We had it at Newton and I felt that it was a good thing to bring here to the sheriff’s office,” Brown said.
