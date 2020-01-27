The Long View Police Department hopes to build a stronger connection to the community and other departments, new Chief T.J. Bates said.
“We are looking forward to continue on the already strong community ties here,” said Bates, who took over as chief in December. “The community and the police department have a lot of strong ties, and we are looking to expand that in our community.
“A lot of times when you are in small towns, it’s very easy to reach out to the community and do things community-oriented. But on the other side of that, being in a small town, you don’t have a lot of manpower to do those things.”
To accomplish this, Bates said Long View Officer Eddie Marlowe volunteered to help lead community relations. He has been with the department for 19 years.
Bates brings with him 24 years of experience working in law enforcement. His last position was with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he spent 12 years as the assistant chief of police in Granite Falls.
“My career has been a journey,” Bates said.
After being hired, Bates said, he reached out to Charlie Morris to invite him to join him at the Long View Police Department as major.
Morris previously worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for 13 years as an assistant special agent before coming to Long View. “We are striving for a very professional and accountable department,” Morris said. “That’s our goal.”
Bates said he wants to also work with other nearby police departments. He said he feels the relationship between the Long View and Hickory Police Department is good but can always be improved on.
“We can’t solve all the problems ourselves,” Bates said. “We got to have those other law enforcement departments with us just like they need us as well.
“If we continue to work together the best we can, we really are going to do great things in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.