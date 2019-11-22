A Vale man already serving a prison sentence of 10 to 13 years for crimes in Catawba County was given additional jail time for felony convictions in Burke County, according to a press release from District Attorney Scott Reilly's office.
Tykevious Owan Thomas, 27, was sentenced to a prison term of 20 to 25 years by Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert during Burke County Superior Court on Thursday.
Thomas pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He will serve his sentence at the expiration of a prison term of 10 to 13 years he already is serving from a conviction in Catawba County less than two weeks ago.
Thomas was convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon on Nov. 12, 2019, during Catawba County Superior Court.
He will serve the sentences consecutively in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
On Aug, 4, 2019, Thomas went to the home where his child’s mother was staying, the release stated. He kicked in the door and choked the female victim before dragging her through the house. When he saw movement in another room, Thomas started firing shots from a handgun, striking a second female victim in the stomach and leg.
After dragging the first victim through the house, Thomas fired multiple rounds from the handgun, striking the first victim four times - in both shoulders, the stomach and head.
The defendant was out on pre-trial release at the time of the attacks on the two women, the release stated.
Thomas’ sentence length was enhanced by a previous November 2010 conviction for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle in Catawba County.
Burton Wilbur led the investigation for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert prosecuted the case.
