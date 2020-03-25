Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County man.
On March 24, a family member reported that Christopher Allen Jernigan, 29, whose address is listed as homeless, had not made contact with them since March 6, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Jernigan was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center on Feb. 26 and contacted his mother to get money from her. She sent him money on March 6 which was picked up at the Bi-lo grocery store at 742 Highway 27 West.
Family members say Jernigan has cognitive and substance abuse issues and requires medication, according to the release. He is currently homeless and lives on the streets of Lincolnton.
Jernigan is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
