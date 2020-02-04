Early morning assault

Catawba Police Capt. Cody Jarvis surveys the scene at a reported assault southeast of the Town of Catawba Tuesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault early today at a home on Second Street SE in the town of Catawba, according to Capt. Cody Jarvis with the Catawba Police Department.

Jarvis said the suspect is a black male around six feet tall, approximately 40-60 years old and weighing 160 pounds. He added that the victim did not know the suspect.

Jarvis asked that anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect to call a tipline: 828-466-2847. He said the man may have been seen on foot in the Catawba area prior to the assault.

Catawba Police, Catawba County Sheriff deputies and SBI were on the scene of the assault this morning.

