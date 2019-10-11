A man who was shot in the abdomen was taken to a Charlotte hospital by helicopter around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

He was male. He was taken to the Maiden Rescue Squad building on St. James Church Road by private vehicle and transportation to the hospital was arranged there.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

The Hickory Daily Record will update as more details become available.

