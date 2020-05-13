A man was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in the head with a crossbow.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, had to be airlifted to a trauma center due to his injuries from the shooting that happened around 9:44 a.m. at 2138 Hunterwood Drive, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
Police sent out a reverse 911 call to those who lived within a 5-mile radius of the shooting for Siegfred "Ziggy" Albert Jackson, who was considered a person of interest in the shooting.
He was found at 1:15 p.m. on the back porch of a home at 1410 Cape Hickory Road, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. He was taken into custody without incident.
Reporters spoke to Ronald Walker who is dating Jackson's mother and lives at the home where the shooting took place.
"I was eating breakfast, my banana sandwich at the table, and somebody knocked on the door," Walker said. "I was still sitting there and Ziggy looked and said, 'we don't need those folks here."
They were friends of someone who was asleep in a bedroom of the house, Walker said. He said they ended up coming into the house and getting into the bedroom.
"That one guy told Ziggy just to shoot him and Ziggy shot him in the head," Walker said.
He said Jackson carries the crossbow with him.
After Walker said Jackson shot the man, he said Jackson and his brothers were fighting out the door.
"All I can tell you is the boys, brothers ... were fighting out the door because they thought they killed that boy with a crossbow," Walker said.
Another woman who lives nearby but did not want to be named said her son came inside to tell her the neighbors were fighting in the yard again. When she went outside, she saw two men, one only in his underwear, running through the yard.
"They ran out of the house there and were chasing each other into the neighbor's yard," she said. "They were yelling and screaming, a lady was on the front porch, and while that was going on some other people jumped into the small white car backed into the yard, and when they pulled off the man took off running and the one in his underwear and the lady went back inside."
She didn't call the police because she said there's always something going on.
"There's always cars in and out," she said.
Walker said he just wanted to be left in peace.
"It's awful," Walker said. "I kept telling him I've got no trespassing [signs] I don't want them people here. I just want to pay my house payment and be allowed to retire in peace."
Jackson's family members told reporters that he has mental health issues.
Jackson has a long previous criminal history that includes multiple convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and speeding to elude arrest, as well as assault on a female, larceny, drug offenses and DWI, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
The victim's condition was not known before press time Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation. More information will be published as it becomes available.
