Gonzalo Salinas-Cisheros, 24, was quiet as he appeared before Judge Burford Cherry in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday. Cisheros, who was arrested Sunday on two murder charges, gave his name in court but only nodded when questioned by the judge.
Cisheros was charged in connection to the Oct. 13 deaths of Brandi Rodriguez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24. The two were found dead from gunshot wounds on White Tail Circle in Conover, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Brandi and Jessie are mother and son. Cisheros was arrested at the residence.
Cisheros was assigned Victoria Jayne as his attorney Tuesday and his next court date is Nov. 5.
Capt. Aaron Turk of Catawba County Sheriff’s Department said there were no updates in the investigation as of Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.