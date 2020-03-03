A man has been charged following a bomb threat to the Caldwell County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to a report Tuesday morning that an unknown person called the Caldwell County Clerk of Court office saying there was a bomb in the building.
A search of the building by the sheriff’s office and Lenoir police found no bomb, according to the release.
With the help of the State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office identified 31-year-old Raymond Allen Mathis as a suspect, according to the release.
Officers arrested Mathis following a traffic stop on Cajah Mountain Road and charged him with driving while license revoked in the afternoon, according to the release.
A search turned up meth, stolen checks and a phone that was determined to be the one used to make the bomb threat, according to the release.
In addition to the driving while license revoked charge, Mathis was also charged with larceny of chose in action, forgery of endorsement, possession of meth and making a false bomb report to a public building.
He was issued a $255,000 secured bond.
