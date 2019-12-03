Richard Keith Johnson

Richard Keith Johnson, father of a juvenile stabbing suspect, leaves Catawba County Juvenile Court Tuesday morning to face local media. Johnson is accused of assaulting a Hickory police officer during a domestic incident in Hickory on Monday morning.

Hickory Police Officer Robert Helton was trying to protect a teen when the lawman’s leg was broken Monday, Hickory Police Maj. Reed Baer said Tuesday.

Richard Keith Johnson, 57, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest report. He was also charged with resisting a public officer.

Baer said he reviewed body camera footage from the reported assault on Helton. “Watching the video, it is evident Johnson was attempting to attack the juvenile,” he said.

Baer said he wanted to make it clear what happened at the scene where Helton’s left leg was broken.

On Monday, Hickory police were dispatched to a home on 14th Street Circle NE in Hickory in reference to a stabbing, Baer said.

On arrival at the scene, officers found Kristine Drum Johnson, 51, injured.

Kristine Johnson’s teen son was taken into custody by juvenile services in reference to the assault.

The teen was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to an incident report from the Hickory Police Department.

Baer said Richard Johnson arrived on the property as officers were securing the scene of the stabbing. Richard Johnson was attempting to reach the teenager when Helton and other officers tried to restrain him. Johnson resisted, resulting in Helton’s left leg being broken.

Baer said Kristine Johnson was in the ambulance at the time of the assault on Helton.

Johnson was out on bond Tuesday. He was present at his son’s first court appearance Monday in reference to the stabbing.

Judge Burford Cherry said in court the teenager will remain in juvenile custody until at least Friday.

Baer said Helton is currently recovering from his injuries.

