Suspects.jpg
Submitted photo

Police are searching for two women who may be connected to a stolen-credit-card spending spree in Lincolnton and Charlotte.

Police now need help finding the suspects.

The credit card was reported missing earlier this month. The card in question resurfaced about a week later and was used at the Home Run Market Shell gas station at 610 East Main St. on Nov. 16, according to a press release from the Maiden Police Department.

Suspect.jpg

The card was also used at Wal-Mart Supercenters in Lincolnton and Charlotte, a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Charlotte and a Shell gas station in Charlotte the same day.

Surveillance footage shows a white female with blonde hair wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants and tennis shoes, according to the release. A second white female with brown hair is wearing a multi-colored shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and glasses and carrying a red purse.

Suspect Vehicle.jpg

The two women were seen on surveillance footage entering a silver 2012-2016 Honda CRV.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the identity of the women to call the Maiden Police Department at 828-428-5005.

