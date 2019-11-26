Police are searching for two women who may be connected to a stolen-credit-card spending spree in Lincolnton and Charlotte.
Police now need help finding the suspects.
The credit card was reported missing earlier this month. The card in question resurfaced about a week later and was used at the Home Run Market Shell gas station at 610 East Main St. on Nov. 16, according to a press release from the Maiden Police Department.
The card was also used at Wal-Mart Supercenters in Lincolnton and Charlotte, a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Charlotte and a Shell gas station in Charlotte the same day.
Surveillance footage shows a white female with blonde hair wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants and tennis shoes, according to the release. A second white female with brown hair is wearing a multi-colored shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and glasses and carrying a red purse.
The two women were seen on surveillance footage entering a silver 2012-2016 Honda CRV.
Police asked that anyone with information regarding the identity of the women to call the Maiden Police Department at 828-428-5005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.