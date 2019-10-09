A Maiden man was sentenced to up to 27 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of child sex offense.
David Daniel Moore, 53, received an active prison term of 18-27 years, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Moore will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. The sentence was handed down in Catawba County Superior Court by Judge Athena F. Brooks of Henderson County.
In April 2018, the Conover Police Department began an investigation after the female victim said Moore touched her inappropriately, the release noted.
Moore was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted to committing the acts on the child, indicating that they started in November 2017 and happened on several occasions, the release stated.
The release also included comments from the courtroom:
The victim addressed the court and the defendant, saying, “I’m not letting it define me or who I want to be. You picked the wrong girl and family to mess with. I hope you get the punishment you deserve.”
Her father added, “This has been the hardest thing for this family to deal with. I trusted this person with everything I had, including my kids. This is a betrayal of trust that can never be forgiven or forgotten.”
Jerry LaPage led the investigation for Conover Police Department. Melissa Ammons with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center performed the victim’s forensic interview and assisted the victim’s family in her role as a victim’s advocate as the case progressed through court. Scott Lippert prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office, the release from the district attorney’s office noted.
i think people like that deserve some kind of physical punishment ,like maybe some of the prison population could kick him in his privates every day and maybe pour cold water over his head every night and than he would have to sleep in wet bed every night!
