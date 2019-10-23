Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have followed a number of leads concerning the Sept. 29 fire at Balls Creek Campground. To date, none have panned out.

Turk said he is hopeful that lab results from evidence collected at the site will provide more leads for officers to follow. He said the office will continue to investigate any leads they receive from the public.

Recil Wright, chairman of the board of trustees for Balls Creek Campground, said tent owners have finished marking their properties and are continuing the planning process for rebuilding.

“Some [owners] probably won’t rebuild for a while,” Wright said.

Lorraine Waters, tent owner, said she plans to rebuild sometime in 2020 before the next camp meeting that August.

Wright also said he had heard that some have already settled with their insurance despite the cause of the fire still being unknown.

Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828- 464-5241.

