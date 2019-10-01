The trial for an accused cop killer will move forward despite defense attorneys’ effort to postpone it.
The capital murder trial of Irving Lucien Fenner Jr. started in Catawba County Monday morning.
Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin listened to the many pretrial motions filed by the defense, including one to delay the start of trial until a witness could review documents about Fenner’s mental state. Irving entertained some but denied the delay of trial and one for a pre-trial hearing on diminished capacity by the defense.
Fenner is accused of shooting and killing Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen in 2016. His attorney, Victoria Jayne, is using a diminished mental capacity as a defense in his trial.
Jayne noted her objection to both the rulings in court.
No officers in uniformIrving heard Jayne on motions including one of not allowing any officers observing the trial to be in uniform.
Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Sally Kirby-Turner pointed out that some of the officers testifying need to be in uniform, per Shelby Police Department policy. Jayne had no objection to that.
“We are just concerned about the show of force,” she said.
Irving approved the motion for those coming to watch the proceedings.
What’s on video?Defense also made a motion to suppress two recordings, Brackeen’s body camera footage and a video of Fenner allegedly making a 4-minute statement about the incident.
Irving had seen neither of the videos before Monday and wanted to review them before making a decision.
According to the defense, Brackeen’s body camera was inadvertently turned on during the incident and started in the middle of it. They believe this doesn’t speak to the whole situation and should not be allowed.
The 47-minute video begins in the middle of the shooting, shows other officers arriving through the trip to the hospital, said co-defense counsel Sam Snead.
Jury selection startsThe trial comes just a few weeks after the third anniversary of Brackeen’s death. Soon, a jury will decide Fenner’s fate in the capital murder trial.
Monday’s court proceedings wrapped up with the start of jury selection.
A group of 21 potential jurors sat and listened to Irving explain what their duties would be, including the decision of life or death.
Potential jurors filled out questionnaires about basic information of who they were, where they were from and what their ethnicity was. On the stand, they faced the harder question of how they felt about the death penalty.
Attorneys expect jury selection to take the next two weeks. Once the process is finished, the trial will be moved to Cleveland County, and jurors will be bused in for the entirety of the process.
