Michael Scott Henderson, 38, of Hiddenite, will spend five to seven years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of attempted breaking and entering and attempted larceny after breaking and entering.
A neighbor of one of the victims saw Henderson walk around the victim’s house on Feb. 27, according to a release from the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office. When deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found a basement window busted out and heard noise inside the home.
Police ordered Henderson to come out, and he exited the home.
Henderson was also involved in a break-in of a shed housing a mower and other equipment at a church on June 10 of this year. He then attempted to sell the mower at a pawn shop, the release stated.
Co-defendants in the case confessed regarding the break-in and what was taken on two different tips to the church on the date of the offense, according to the release.
Henderson’s sentence was lengthened because of his habitual felon status, according to the release.
Henderson was previously convicted in September 2000 for possession of stolen goods in Catawba County, breaking and entering in Catawba County in September 2005 and breaking and entering in Alexander County in May 2011.
Jamie Phares and Brandi Trouille handled investigation of the cases for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Ben Faulkenberry prosecuted the matters for the district attorney’s office.
