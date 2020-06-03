Hickory woman charged following fatal hit and run
Maria Ann Arteaga

A Hickory woman was arrested and charged after a fatal hit and run near Hildebran on Monday, June 1.

Maria Ann Arteaga, 36, of Hickory, was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

After 11 p.m. on June 1, a 1997 Lexus, driven by Arteaga, was traveling on U.S. 70A East near Happy Day Grocery convenience store and collided with a bicyclist.

Arteaga fled the scene, according to the release. The bicyclist, Robert Caine Fox, 31, of Hickory, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol located Arteaga just after midnight. She is being held under a $80,000 at the Burke County Detention Center.

