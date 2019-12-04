Renous Hughes.jpg

Renous Hughes

Renous Alan Hughes, 48, of Hickory was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.

The offenses occurred in July 2017 and July 2018 in both Catawba and Caldwell counties, according to a press release from the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.

Hughes’ sentence was enhanced by his habitual felon status.

Hughes had prior convictions for possession of stolen goods in Catawba County in August 1990, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle in Burke County in April 2001 and possession of stolen goods in Caldwell County in September of 2007, according to the release.

Nathan Starnes and Mike Hoyle of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the cases, and Clint Ferguson investigated the case for the Granite Falls Police Department, according to the release.

Assistant District Attorneys Melanie Earles and Jennifer C. Mathews prosecuted the matters for the state.

