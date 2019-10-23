A Hickory man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
Tevin Jerome Gaither, 29, of Hickory was involved in a drug conspiracy operating in Hickory and elsewhere in Catawba County from at least August 2017 to the day of his arrest in March 2019, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray with the Department of Justice.
Gaither sold cocaine and crack cocaine primarily out of his residence in Hickory, according to the release. Police found narcotics, cash, ammunition and multiple firearms in Gaither’s home during the investigation.
On July 22, Gaither pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the release.
Gaither was sentenced to 123 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
“Each time an armed drug dealer is sent to prison, it is a win in our fight to keep our communities safe,” said Murray in the release. “Thanks to the investigative work and coordination between the DEA and the Hickory Police Department, Gaither will be serving a 10-year prison sentence.”
“Citizens of Catawba County can feel safer knowing that this crack and cocaine trafficker was removed from their community. This defendant dealt illegal drugs and protected his ill-gotten gains with weapons. He will now spend well-deserved time in prison. This investigation was a success because DEA, its law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s (office) presented a united front to protect and serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) via the press release.
